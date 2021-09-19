Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $47.68 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

