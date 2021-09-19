US Bancorp DE Buys 751 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adient were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Adient by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Adient by 27.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 373,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

