Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,080 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 565.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

