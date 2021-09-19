Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 710.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 29.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 40.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $101.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.