US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,047 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,244,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,058,000 after acquiring an additional 330,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.