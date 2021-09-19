Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,610.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $294.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 31.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Bill.com by 113.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bill.com by 241.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.