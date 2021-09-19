Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 103,503 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72.

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $4,627,694.72.

PINS opened at $54.77 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

