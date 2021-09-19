Jonathan Green Sells 3,735,241 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.00 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -3.05.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

