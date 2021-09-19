Jonathan Green Sells 3,735,241 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.00 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -3.05.
Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.
About Waitr
Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
