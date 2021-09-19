fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.