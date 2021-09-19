Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $44.05 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

