Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $4,926,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAY opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.