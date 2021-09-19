Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

