John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 172.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $30.03 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

