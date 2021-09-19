Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

