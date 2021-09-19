Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TASK. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

