Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 250,829 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $277.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.