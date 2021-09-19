Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,110 shares of company stock worth $5,814,242. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

