Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.86. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist cut their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

