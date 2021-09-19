Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

