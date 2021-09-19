Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

