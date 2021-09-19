National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 25.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

