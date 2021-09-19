Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

