Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

