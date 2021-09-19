Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $240,000 Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trinseo were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

