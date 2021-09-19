Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 163.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $100.68.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

