Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 604 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

