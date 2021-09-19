Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

