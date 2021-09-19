New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 21,400 Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Neuronetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,047 shares of company stock valued at $808,718. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

