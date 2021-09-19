Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 223,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 51.1% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Beyond Air stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of -0.46. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

