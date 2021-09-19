Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 61.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.