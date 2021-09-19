Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 612,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

