Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 27,041 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

ACCD stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.