Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Short Interest Update

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TWCBU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Bilander Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.01.

