James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $40.26

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $39.26. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHX. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

