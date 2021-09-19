James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $40.26

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $39.26. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on JHX. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
