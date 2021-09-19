Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Trading Down 5.9%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98. 10,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 416,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.