Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 7%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.89 and last traded at $154.56. Approximately 31,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 841,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.44.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

