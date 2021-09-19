Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.15

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 34142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

ITR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

