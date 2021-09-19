Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Up 6.7%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. 1,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $488.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

