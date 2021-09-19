Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Up 6.7%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. 1,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $488.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
