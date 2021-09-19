Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Richard Fortin sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.06, for a total value of C$10,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,584,147.20.

ATD.A stock opened at C$49.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$36.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$52.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

