Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 309,022 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.

CRCT stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

