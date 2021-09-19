A Jayson Adair Sells 170,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A Jayson Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

