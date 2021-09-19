A Jayson Adair Sells 170,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A Jayson Adair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
