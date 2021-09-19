Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 6,473,440 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.81 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -64.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

