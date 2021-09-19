Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $824,400. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.