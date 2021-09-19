S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $476.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.90.

SPGI opened at $446.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.54 and its 200 day moving average is $397.67. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

