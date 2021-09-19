The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $166.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.90. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

