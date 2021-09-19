Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

