XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $113.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.38.

NYSE XPO opened at $83.11 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

