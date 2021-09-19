New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.