$5.28 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report $5.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

