JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Roche stock opened at $365.80 on Friday. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $411.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.93.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

